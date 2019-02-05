Wednesday: African-American Soldiers Share Experience Of U.S. Military Service Over Generations

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the contributions and enduring legacies of African-American doughboys who served in World War I. Joining the discussion will be Marshall J. Phillips, a 100-year-old World War II veteran; Kim Chamberlain, a U.S. Air Force veteran; and Marvin Alonso Greer, the education and visitor experience lead for Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.

Phillips and Chamberlain will also participate in a panel this Sunday at the Missouri History Museum, where they’ll delve further into their experience in the army.

Related event

What: The Contributions and Legacies of Black Doughboys

When: 2p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019

Where: Jack C. Taylor Assembly Hall (5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112)

