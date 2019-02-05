 Wednesday: African-American Soldiers Share Experience Of U.S. Military Service Over Generations | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: African-American Soldiers Share Experience Of U.S. Military Service Over Generations

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the contributions and enduring legacies of African-American doughboys who served in World War I. Joining the discussion will be Marshall J. Phillips, a 100-year-old World War II veteran; Kim Chamberlain, a U.S. Air Force veteran; and Marvin Alonso Greer, the education and visitor experience lead for Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.

Phillips and Chamberlain will also participate in a panel this Sunday at the Missouri History Museum, where they’ll delve further into their experience in the army.

Related event

What: The Contributions and Legacies of Black Doughboys
When: 2p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019
Where: Jack C. Taylor Assembly Hall (5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112)

'The stories are almost unknown': The search for Holland's African-American liberators

By Oct 12, 2018
A Dutch historian is in St. Louis this week searching for information about 172 African-American soldiers who are buried or memorialized in the Netherlands American Cemetery, pictured here during a Memorial Day 2017 ceremony.
Some of the U.S. soldiers who helped liberate Holland in September 1944 during World War II never made it home, and many of them are buried or memorialized in the Netherlands American Cemetery. Those ranks include 172 African-American service members.

Dutch historian Sebastiaan Vonk's efforts to learn about their lives have taken him on a trip to St. Louis.

“There are a lot of veterans coming over each year [to the Netherlands], but the African-American veterans unfortunately have not been coming over a lot,” Vonk said on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air. “The stories are almost unknown. So that’s something that we, I guess you could say, want to get fixed and make sure that also their stories are told and also that their service is being honored.”