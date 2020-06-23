Wednesday: Ali Araghi Discusses 'The Immortals of Tehran'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Ali Araghi’s debut novel, “The Immortals of Tehran,” spans four decades of Iranian history — from what would prove to be the nation’s final shah taking power to the 1979 revolution. It’s a sprawling family saga, with a dose of magical realism and a few surprising twists. Who would believe the surprising role meddling cats played in Iran’s tumultuous 20th century?

Araghi is an Iranian-born translator and writer, but he’s spent the last four years living in St. Louis, where he is a PhD student of comparative literature at Washington University. On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, he’ll join us to discuss his book, the difficulties of writing fiction in what is not your native tongue, and the parallels between the history portrayed in his novel and current events in the U.S. this spring.

