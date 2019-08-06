Wednesday: Autistic Kirkwood Resident Chronicles Mother-Son Journey In 'Diagnosis'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The first few minutes of Tanner Craft’s new film pair a seemingly everyday scene – a mother and her young son at a doctor’s office – with an unsettling soundtrack. There’s a looming, ongoing hum audible beneath the dialogue as the physician tells the mother that her son has autism spectrum disorder.

“It’s a developmental disorder,” the doctor says, the mother appearing overwhelmed. “It impairs his ability to communicate and interact with others.”

But “Diagnosis,” which Craft wrote, directed and produced, doesn’t stop there. The short film goes on to highlight a mother-son journey from early diagnosis, to learning more about autism and existing resources, to finding new ways to connect with one another and thrive.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Craft, who is now 21 and was diagnosed with autism at a young age, and his mother, Tanya Craft, about the film and autism’s impacts on their lives.

Tanner Craft is headed into his senior year of studies at Webster University – and is also engaged to be married.

