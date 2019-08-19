 Wednesday: Ballet With No Age Limit | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Ballet With No Age Limit

By 50 seconds ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In this St. Louis on the Air segment, we'll mark National Senior Citizens Day by talking with Vanessa Woods, who teaches ballet classes to seniors in assisted living facilities.

Woods is a retired professional ballerina, and she started Vitality Ballet as a way to combat the belief that when you hit a certain age, there are things you just can’t do anymore. She believes that dancing doesn’t have an age limit.

Do you have experience teaching seniors new abilities? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Ballet
Saint Louis Ballet
Dance
dance therapy
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

St. Louis Loves Its Beer — And Its Growing Alcohol-Free Options, Social Scene

By Aug 16, 2019
The first-ever Sans Bar STL event drew a large crowd to the Third Degree Art Factory, despite a conscientious lack of booze.
Meredith Marquardt

From its early Lemp Brewery days to the Schlafly era and beyond, St. Louis has earned its reputation as a drinking town. But lately the city is also seeing a nightlife trend that doesn’t involve alcohol at all.

Among other beverage and restaurant industry professionals, the people behind WellBeing Brewing, a locally based company that exclusively makes non-alcoholic craft beer, have helped to catalyze the movement. So has the Wellness Council of St. Louis, which is affiliated with the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse and oversees Sans Bar STL.

The inaugural Sans Bar STL event early this year drew about 300 people to Third Degree Glass Factory for a night of music, glassblowing, tarot card readings and handcrafted alcohol-free drinks.

Tonina Saputo On Staying True To Musical Identity And Making Obama's Favorites List

By Aug 13, 2019
Local music artist Tonina Saputo joined St. Louis on the Air to talk about her musical journey locally and beyond.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Tonina Saputo is among the rising names in the local music scene, but her reach is far and wide. The St. Louis-raised musician has made the world her stage, performing throughout Europe and singing in both English and Spanish. Former President Barack Obama is a fan himself and placed her song “Historia De un Amor” on his best-of-the-year roundup. 

But for Saputo, it's her album that dropped in May that feels like the truest expression of herself as a musician. “St. Lost” was inspired by her time away from the Gateway City and represents a split from the producer-manager who gave her a big break.