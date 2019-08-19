Wednesday: Ballet With No Age Limit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In this St. Louis on the Air segment, we'll mark National Senior Citizens Day by talking with Vanessa Woods, who teaches ballet classes to seniors in assisted living facilities.

Woods is a retired professional ballerina, and she started Vitality Ballet as a way to combat the belief that when you hit a certain age, there are things you just can’t do anymore. She believes that dancing doesn’t have an age limit.

