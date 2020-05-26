 Wednesday: Caring For People With Dementia In A Pandemic | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: Caring For People With Dementia In A Pandemic

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

It’s not just parents of young children trying to balance caregiving with other responsibilities during this pandemic. People whose loved ones suffer from dementia are also finding themselves under increased stress. Adult day centers are closed to limit the spread of COVID-19. Many therapists and other support staff no longer offer in-person visits. And people with Alzheimer’s or other cognitive impairments may not realize why masks are necessary, much less remember the explanation from hour to hour.

Memory Care Home Solutions has been helping its “care partners” deal with those complications — and many more — throughout the months of the pandemic. The St. Louis-based nonprofit works to support people whose family members or loved ones live with dementia. That means connecting them with in-home services, helping them make their living situations safer and providing counseling.   

Amy Sobrino, program services coordinator for the organization, says those services continue, albeit remotely. Clients like Gail Brown, a real estate agent for Brown-Kortkamp Realty whose mother lives with dementia, say that assistance has been a godsend.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sobrino will join us to discuss the organization’s work and the ways it’s been complicated by the coronavirus. 

Joining the discussion will be Brown, who first began working with Memory Care Home Solutions after her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. He died in 2017, and Brown’s mother was then also given an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. She will discuss what she’s learned in her years of caring for both parents.

The conversation will also include pre-recorded comments from Judy Willett of Creve Coeur, whose husband lives with dementia. 

Are you caring for a loved one with dementia? What has helped you get through these difficult times? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

