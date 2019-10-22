Wednesday: Continuity's 'In Motion' Conference Brings Filmmakers To St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Nov. 2, Continuity will host a “first-of-its-kind” conference bringing filmmakers to St. Louis to meet its trainees and other people interested in media production. The local nonprofit organization trains St. Louisans of color and underrepresented communities, teaching them filmmaking skills and preparing them for jobs in media production.

Continuity’s executive director and co-founder, Dan Parris, will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about the organization’s efforts on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Joining the conversation will be Erica Renee Walker, a recent graduate of the Continuity Media Training Program, and Letisha Wexstten. Wexstten, who was born without arms, has developed a following for her YouTube channel, Tisha UnArmed. She will be featured at Continuity’s In Motion Filmmaking Conference.

Related Event

What: In Motion Filmmaking Conference

When: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019

Where: Covo St. Louis (401 Pine Street, St. Louis, MO 63102)

