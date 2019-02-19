Wednesday: A Conversation With 3 Candidates For Board Of Aldermen President Ahead Of March 5 Primary

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with three Democratic candidates seeking to serve as St. Louis Board of Aldermen president.

Joining the discussion will be incumbent Lewis Reed, who has held the seat since 2007, along with two key challengers: Alderwoman Megan Green, who currently represents the city’s 15th Ward, and state Senator Jamilah Nasheed, whose 5th District includes the eastern half of St. Louis.

