 Wednesday: A Conversation With 3 Candidates For Board Of Aldermen President Ahead Of March 5 Primary | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: A Conversation With 3 Candidates For Board Of Aldermen President Ahead Of March 5 Primary

By 6 minutes ago

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with three Democratic candidates seeking to serve as St. Louis Board of Aldermen president.

Joining the discussion will be incumbent Lewis Reed, who has held the seat since 2007, along with two key challengers: Alderwoman Megan Green, who currently represents the city’s 15th Ward, and state Senator Jamilah Nasheed, whose 5th District includes the eastern half of St. Louis.

Have a question or comment about this race? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Megan Green
Jamilah Nasheed
Lewis Reed
St. Louis Board of Aldermen

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Nasheed On Her Decision To Run For Citywide Office

By & Feb 11, 2019
State Senator and Board of Aldermen president candidate Jamilah Nasheed poses for a portrait on Jan. 18, 2019.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

State Senator Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, is the newest member of the exclusive Five-Timers Club on the Politically Speaking podcast. She joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann and Jason Rosenbaum to talk about her bid for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Nasheed’s main competitors are incumbent Lewis Reed and Alderwoman Megan Green, D-15th Ward. (You can find Reed’s podcast here. Green has recorded an episode that will air later this month.)

Politically Speaking: Megan Green On Her Anti-Establishment Campaign For Board Of Aldermen President

By & Feb 18, 2019
Alderwoman Megan Green, D-15th Ward, poses in St. Louis Public Radio's green room on Jan. 24, 2019
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Alderwoman Megan Green, D-15th Ward, has done a lot of campaigning over the last 29 months.

Between October 2014 and April 2017, Green ran in three elections to secure a full term representing the ward, which covers parts of the Tower Grove South and Tower Grove East neighborhoods. Pretty soon after that last election, she set her sights on higher office. In the race for president, her main opponents are incumbent Lewis Reed and State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis. (You can find Reed’s episode of Politically Speaking here, and Nasheed’s episode here.)

Politically Speaking: Reed On His Bid For Another Term As Board Of Aldermen President

By & Feb 4, 2019
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed
Kae Petrin I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. He joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Rachel Lippmann to talk about his re-election bid.

Reed is squaring off against three other Democratic candidates in the March 5 primary, including state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed and Alderwoman Megan Green, D-15th Ward. Nasheed and Green have recorded Politically Speaking episodes that will air later this month.