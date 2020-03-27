Wednesday: Coronavirus Restrictions Raise Constitutional Questions

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

All those hypothetical questions we love to debate around issues of privacy, freedom and other civil rights? Many of them feel a lot less theoretical these days.

The spread of coronavirus — and restrictions placed by the government on the public and private sectors in response — has given these questions a greater sense of urgency.

On Wednesday, St. Louis on the Air will convene a conversation focused on COVID-19’s implications for government power and its limits as expressed in the United States’ founding documents.

Joining host Sarah Fenske for a lively discussion on a range of topics will be Dave Roland, director of litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri, and Michael Wolff, the former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court.

We also want to hear from you: How should the government balance deeply cherished freedoms while also protecting public health and focusing on safety during a pandemic?

