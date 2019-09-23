Wednesday: Empower Missouri's SNAP Challenge Sheds Light On Food Stamps And Their Limitations

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Empower Missouri's SNAP Challenge campaign, dubbed #MOSNAPChallenge, invites state and federal legislators to shop for a three-day supply of food for a family of four using only the amount of money available to families enrolled in the program.

In Missouri, an average of $1.33 per person is allocated per meal in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to a recent Monthly Management Report from the Missouri Department of Social Services.

On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will delve into the initiative and discuss various legislative efforts aimed at combating the defunding of SNAP, such as the Closing the Meal Gap Act of 2019.

Joining the discussion will be Empower Missouri’s executive director Jeanette Mott Oxford and state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold), who’s participated in the challenge and documented her experience on Twitter.

Thread: Our safety net is important to help people get back on their feet and I’m proud of Missouri’s efforts to provide for families in need through the public and private sector. I’ll post abt the challenge here. #MoLeg https://t.co/73s9T9hvPe — MaryElizabethColeman (@meaccoleman) September 12, 2019

