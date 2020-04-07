Wednesday: Essential Workers See Big Risks During COVID-19 Pandemic

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are several ways to listen live.

Grocery store worker Chris Dean started the Who Are We movement as a resource and organizing point for essential workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The food chain remains strong because of essential workers who continue to show up to work despite having little to no COVID-19 safety policies in their workplaces,” she wrote recently on Twitter. “We are risking our lives to get people their food.”

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Dean about the protections she would like to see in place for all essential workers — which include federally backed hazard pay, a $15 minimum wage for all employees, and free coverage for all testing and treatment related to COVID-19 medical care.

The president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655, David Cook, will also join the discussion.

