Wednesday: Exploring Lindbergh Love Story, Work Of Esteemed Mexican Painter Of ‘Flores Mexicanas’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Mexico City, Mexico, is the special spot where famed aviators Anne and Charles Lindbergh met and where their relationship formed. And in 1929, then-president Emilio Portes Gill gifted the couple the 9-by-12-foot “Flores Mexicanas” masterpiece byrenowned Mexican artist Alfredo Ramos Martinez as a wedding gift.

Extravagant, right? St. Louisans will also get a chance to admire the painting as part of the Missouri Historical Society’s upcoming “Flores Mexicanas: A Lindbergh Love Story” exhibit, on view June 1 through Sept. 2.

The exhibit is described as one that “soars beyond the famed aviator’s historic flight and reveals the connection between a poet, a pilot, a president and a painter that altered the course of aviation history and left a lasting legacy on U.S.—Mexico relations.”

It will also feature 20 other artifacts belonging to the first couple of the skies, including flight jackets worn by Anne and Charles Lindbergh and the Lindberghs’ floor globe, which was a wedding present from the family that owned Ryan Airlines, the San Diego-based company that built the Spirit of St. Louis.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Sharon Stevens will explore parts of the new collection at the Missouri History Museum with the exhibit’s content lead and public historian Adam Kloppe.

Have a question or comment about the “Flores Mexicanas: A Lindbergh Love Story” exhibit? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and the call screener is Charlie McDonald.