 Wednesday: Former VICC Students Share Experiences With Busing As Program Winds Down | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Former VICC Students Share Experiences With Busing As Program Winds Down

By 8 minutes ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis has the longest-running and largest desegregation program in the nation. Now in its 38th year, the Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation has bused over 70,000 inner-city black students to predominantly white schools in the suburbs – and has also allowed white students living in the county to attend magnet schools in the city. 

The court oversight of the program lifted in 1999, and after multiple extensions, the program is due to stop accepting new applicants in the 2023-2024 school year.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will discuss what the experience has been like for students who participated in the VICC program, and if it’s really time to wind it down. 

Joining the discussion will be former VICC students Maalik Shakoor and Jon-Pierre Mitchom. Also participating in the conversation will be Veronica Johnson, a civil rights attorney in St. Louis. 

Have you participated in the VICC program? What was your experience like, and should the program come to an end? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
VICC
Voluntary Transfer Program
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

New numbers show MAP gap between deseg students and blacks in city schools

By May 4, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, May 4, 2012 - Data available for the first time have confirmed what officials in charge of the area’s voluntary school transfer program have generally thought: Black students who leave St. Louis to attend suburban schools under the deseg program do better on standardized tests than their counterparts in the city.

Commentary: As schools resegregate, this area needs to talk about race

By Terry Jones Nov 10, 2009

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Nov. 10, 2009 - When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racial educational segregation was inherently unequal in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, it failed to specify how and by when desegregation should occur.

The court returned to that issue in 1955 and, after a debate about revolutionary change versus evolutionary adjustment, it opted for the latter.

St. Louis school desegregation program begins its long wind down

By Nov 1, 2018
St. Louis city students ride a Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation, VICC, school bus on May 11, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Applications for the St. Louis school desegregation program are decreasing, yet there’s still more demand than open slots.

At its height in the early 1990s, the program that started in 1982 as the result of lawsuit bused more than 13,000 black St. Louis students to predominantly white schools in St. Louis County. A smaller number of white students came into the city to attend St. Louis Public magnet schools.

The Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation — or as it’s more commonly know, VICC — has been winding down since a settlement in 1999, but it’s lived on through extensions.

Debate continues over school choice, deseg program carries on

By Dec 29, 2011

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Dec. 29, 2011 - Don Senti remembers when the first group of St. Louis students in the area's voluntary school desegregation program got off the bus at Parkway South Junior High School, where he was principal.

"When the program started," said Senti, who went on to become superintendent of the Parkway and Clayton schools, "we had 1,500 kids, and every single one of them was white. I don't think we had any Indians, and we certainly did not have any Hispanics.