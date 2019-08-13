Wednesday: Former VICC Students Share Experiences With Busing As Program Winds Down

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis has the longest-running and largest desegregation program in the nation. Now in its 38th year, the Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation has bused over 70,000 inner-city black students to predominantly white schools in the suburbs – and has also allowed white students living in the county to attend magnet schools in the city.

The court oversight of the program lifted in 1999, and after multiple extensions, the program is due to stop accepting new applicants in the 2023-2024 school year.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will discuss what the experience has been like for students who participated in the VICC program, and if it’s really time to wind it down.

Joining the discussion will be former VICC students Maalik Shakoor and Jon-Pierre Mitchom. Also participating in the conversation will be Veronica Johnson, a civil rights attorney in St. Louis.

