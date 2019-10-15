Wednesday: Get To Know St. Louis’ Sister City In Senegal

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Thousands of miles away across the Atlantic — 7, 505 miles to be exact — is a city St. Louisans in Missouri can find a connection with. In the West African country of Senegal, there is a bustling coastal arts city of the same name, Saint-Louis. Known to locals as Ndar, it’s the oldest colonial city on Africa’s western coast.

A new contemporary art exhibition opening this week at the Barrett Barrerra Projects in the Central West End surveys the art scene in Senegal’s Saint-Louis — and notes the parallels between the two cities named for St. Louis the King.

The exhibition is called “Saint Louis to St. Louis: The City on the River meets River City.”

What: “Saint-Louis to St. Louis: The City on the River meets River City”

When: October 17 – December 22, 2019

Where: Barrett Barrera Projects (4739 McPherson Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108)

