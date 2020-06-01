Wednesday: How Cognitive Dissonance Explains The Risks We Take, Decisions We Make

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

When Heather Mitchell saw those viral Lake of the Ozarks images of not-so-socially-distanced partying over Memorial Day weekend, she felt concern and frustration — like many people. But she also saw the situation as a clear example of the various ways humans respond when new information conflicts with previously held beliefs.

Mitchell is an associate professor of psychology at Webster University, and she specializes in cognitive dissonance. In the age of COVID-19, that means exploring how people deal with that psychological conflict — and the ways they rectify the uncomfortable disharmony between their beliefs and behaviors.

“When we receive information, such as the dangers of COVID-19, that is not in line with what we have always believed to be true, then we are drawn to make a change in order to maintain consistency in ourselves,” Mitchell said.

“There were two choices,” Mitchell added. “You can either accept the fact that COVID-19 is highly contagious and therefore you should stay indoors and lose out on all the summer fun, or you can change what you believe so that you can still hold on to your belief that Memorial Day is a day for summer fun, barbecues and swimming.”

Large parties that trade personal safety and the greater good for cherished weekend fun are hardly the only situations where cognitive dissonance regularly plays a role in decision-making these days. And the tradeoffs, in some cases, seem a lot trickier to manage.

For example: Should a parent put a child back in day care or not? With the current information available, as well as a lot of remaining uncertainty, about the nature of the novel coronavirus, what is the best course of action — especially taking into account various household and financial realities? Mitchell recently grappled with this particular conundrum herself.

Also: Should one join a large political protest, even if most people are wearing masks? What if there’s some attempt to maintain some physical distance between people? If a political cause feels like a matter of life and death, does that mean it’s OK to increase the potential spread of COVID-19?

The answers aren’t simple, and no matter the final decision, one belief, attitude or behavior often feels in conflict with others.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mitchell will join host Sarah Fenske to discuss this internal sense of imbalance and how it relates to people's daily choices during the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to hear from you: What’s one of the most challenging decisions you’ve made in your own life in recent days? Did you feel a tug-of-war between competing beliefs? How did you decide to move forward, and what factors played into your decision?

Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.