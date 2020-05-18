Wednesday: How Day Cares Are Navigating Social Distancing Guidelines

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In the coming weeks, some day care facilities are set to reopen their doors after a brief hiatus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children are not at higher risk for COVID-19 or likely transmitters of the virus, but child care providers are setting reentry guidelines to limit exposure and transmission from parents and teachers.

While play time might not be affected, day care centers will operate a bit differently — parents will sign in virtually when dropping off their kid outside of the building, some kids will have to bring in an extra pair of shoes to switch when entering the building and fewer kids will be admitted to programs.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will explore how some centers will navigate the ever-so-changing guidelines. Joining the conversation will be Shone Lamond, executive director of Downtown Children’s Center. The day care closed in mid-March, and is set to reopen June 1.

Also joining the discussion will be Adrienne Pennington, director of A Child's Heart Learning Center. Her facility has remained open to provide care for children of health care and essential workers.

