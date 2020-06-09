 Wednesday: How Disruption Compels Change | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: How Disruption Compels Change

Hundreds of activists gathered in downtown St. Louis on May 29 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Credit Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As a professor of political science at Washington University, Clarissa Rile Hayward had a front-row seat for the protests and disruption that followed the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014. She paid attention as activists blocked highways, demonstrated at a symphony performance and even interrupted brunch at fancy restaurants to agitate for the Black Lives Matter movement. 

And she found herself thinking about what tactics work, and why. She believed that the conventional wisdom about such disruption — that it only works if it presents a “stark confrontation … between good and evil” in the words of noted sociologist Doug McAdam — was incomplete. She set out to develop a new model, one that accounts for protests that disrupt “elites’ agenda-setting,” and thereby transform the political calculus.   

Hayward recently published a paper detailing this new way of looking at disruption in the Journal of Politics. And on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, she’ll just us to discuss her findings — and how they apply to the current protests sweeping the globe.

Protests
Washington University
Activism
STLPR Talk Shows

