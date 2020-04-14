Wednesday: How Doulas Are Responding To COVID-19 Hospital Restrictions

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Pandemic aside,giving birth is already a time of high stress and anxiety. Expecting women need all the physical, mental and emotional support they can get. But now they’re forced to make a difficult decision regarding who will accompany them in the delivery room.

Some area hospitals are restricting patients to only one support person in the delivery room and cutting off all other visitors because of COVID-19. Some hospitals across the country have restricted any and all visitors. And for women whose birth plan includes a doula, midwife, or even just a sister or mom, that can be a major complication.

Doulas are trained professionals who provide physical, emotional and informational support to a mother before, during and shortly after childbirth. The new coronavirus policies have been a major impediment to the services they provide.

On Wendesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will check in with how doulas have had their practice disrupted due to the coronavirus and their efforts to ensure that their presence remains in hospitals, for the families that wish to have in-person care.

Joining the discussion will be Sarah Baker, a certified birth educator with Purple Lotus Doula.

