Wednesday: How Funeral Homes Are Adjusting To Death During Pandemic

Although St. Louis-area hospitals haven't been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients compared to bigger cities, there are enough deaths to keep funeral homes busier than usual. Undertakers are among the essential workers that deal directly with bodies.

The National Funeral Directors Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reassured that pandemic victims can be safely embalmed with routine procedures. But funeral directors are operating with fewer employees, avoiding older relatives and donning protective equipment when they retrieve bodies from homes and nursing facilities.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Marcus Harrison. He is the general manager and embalmer at Austin Layne in north St. Louis County and said the center has seen COVID-19 victims almost daily.

Harrison will explain how morticians are organizing funerals and treating people who have died during the pandemic.

