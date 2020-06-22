Wednesday: How A MoBot Entomologist Became A 'Single Bug Dad'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Tad Yankoski is an entomologist at the Missouri Botanical Garden's Butterfly House. His job mainly consists of tending to the site’s cockroaches, beetles, ants, tarantulas, scorpions, millipedes and butterflies. Even when the garden had to shut down to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yankoski still had to show up to work and feed the insects — a few days of imbalance and no food could lead the bugs to turn on each other.

But early on during the pandemic shutdown, Yankoski received news that his job just got a bit trickier to manage. The U.S. government had intercepted 14 exotic mantis egg cases illegally shipped from Germany, with each case carrying anywhere from a dozen to 150 mantids. They could either be delivered to an accredited site or be euthanized.

Because of Yankoski’s prior connections with some U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials, the egg cases were sent to the Butterfly House, which has a permit to house any type of mantid. Now many of the mantids have become adults under Yankoski’s supervision — what he calls “a proud father moment.”

