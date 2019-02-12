Wednesday: How Parents As Teachers Helps Increase Parents’ Knowledge Of Early Childhood Development

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the impactful results children can have with early parental involvement.

Joining the discussion will be Constance Gully, CEO of Parents as Teachers, which is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary through a series of community-engagement projects.

Gully will discuss the organization’s efforts to promote optimal early development in children by educating and engaging parents and guardians.

Have a question or comment about this topic? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.