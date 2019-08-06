Wednesday: How St. Louis' Small, But Vibrant Latino Community Influences Region

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will delve into ways that St. Louis’ Latino community continues to grow and influence the city – artistically and otherwise.

Joining the program will be Lindsay Newton, manager of Missouri History Museum’s Early Childhood and Family Programs; Gabriela Ramirez, business counselor at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in St. Louis; and Valeria Rodriguez, a Dominican-American multidisciplinary artist and member of the Latinx Arts Network.

On Thursday, Ramirez and Rodriguez will participate in the Missouri History Museum’s The Bridge: Latinx Artists Talk Culture and Creativity event. There, they and others will share their experiences of navigating a bicultural life, the importance of representation in their fields of work and how the Latino arts scene is expanding in the region.

The event corresponds with the museum’s current exhibit of “Flores Mexicanas,” a painting by Mexican painter Alfredo Ramos Martínez. Martinez was living in Mexico when he painted “Flores Mexicanas,” and continued to depict scenes of his homeland when he later moved to Los Angeles.

Related Event

What: The Bridge: Latinx Artists Talk Culture and Creativity

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019

Where: The Missouri History Museum’s MacDermott Grand Hall (5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112)

Have a question or comment about this topic? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.