 Wednesday: Investigative Journalist To Give Talk On The World’s Most Popular Weed Killer, Roundup | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: Investigative Journalist To Give Talk On The World’s Most Popular Weed Killer, Roundup

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” Wednesday over the noon hour. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup, is manufactured by Monsanto-Bayer. Depending on who you talk to, it’s either a safe, highly effective herbicide, or, it’s a dangerous substance linked to cancer cases from use by farmers and landscapers.

Wednesday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with journalist Carey Gillam, who is giving a talk this Friday at Washington University in St. Louis titled, “Monsanto Trials and Monsanto Papers.” Gillam has investigated the topic of agrochemical safety and corporate interests for more than 20 years.

Related Event

What: “Monsanto Trials and Monsanto Papers”

When: Friday, August 30

Where: The Danforth Campus of Washington University in St. Louis, Seigle Hall, Room 204

Send us your questions about the safety of the weed killer, Roundup, as well as your questions and comments about the agrochemical company, Bayer-Monsanto. Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

