Wednesday: John O'Leary Wants You To 'Rediscover Your Childlike Wonder'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As a nine-year-old, John O’Leary nearly died. He was playing in his garage in St. Louis when he accidently set off an explosion. He was left with third-degree burns covering his entire body — and even had to have his fingers amputated.

O’Leary recounted the story of his near-death and ultimate survival in his book “On Fire,” which became a national bestseller. And now he’s back with another book: “In Awe: Rediscover Your Childlike Wonder to Unleash Inspiration, Meaning, and Joy.” 

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, O’Leary will explain his thesis: that we start life with all the right tools for happiness, only to have childlike senses such as “wonder” and “expectancy” drilled out of us. He’ll explain how to reclaim these tools, and how to rediscover our belief that anything is possible. 

