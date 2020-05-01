Wednesday: 'The Kinloch Doc' Spotlights Rich History Of Missouri's First Black City

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The story that Alana Woodson has devoted so much of her time over the past few years to telling is far from a simple one. After all, it’s about Kinloch, Missouri, a once-thriving suburb that has nearly disappeared. Her father’s childhood home there is no more. And what was once a community of 6,500 black St. Louisans has dwindled to less than 200 residents today.

But Woodson, who goes by Alana Marie professionally, has stayed the course, interviewing dozens of people and gathering countless hours of footage for her ongoing documentary project “The Kinloch Doc.”

A short version of the film was screened at festivals in 2018 and 2019 and is available to view online. The feature-length iteration is currently in its rough-cut stage, and Woodson has been crowdfunding to help cover post-production expenses. She and her team launched a Kickstarter campaign April 10, and with just a handful of days left to raise funds, they’ve now surpassed their goal of $20,000, drawing support from several hundred backers.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Woodson will talk with host Sarah Fenske about why this mostly forgotten history matters — both personally and in terms of grappling with America’s long pattern of displacing black communities.

Kinloch, which is situated in north St. Louis County between Ferguson and Berkeley, was one of the largest all-black towns in the U.S. during its prime.

