 Wednesday: Legal experts discuss police discrimination suit, beer battle, more | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Legal experts discuss police discrimination suit, beer battle, more

By 4 minutes ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A jury last week awarded St. Louis County police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber nearly $20 million in a discrimination lawsuit. Among other things, the jury agreed that Wildhaber was passed over for promotions because he was gay.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will be joined by a panel of legal experts to discuss the discrimination lawsuit as well as other topics including an ongoing beer battle between AB InBev and MillerCoors, an ACLU lawsuit against a Texas County judge and more.

Joining the discussion will be:

  • Bill Freivogel, J.D., professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale
  • Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor and dean for Career Services at Washington University
  • Marcia McCormick, J.D., associate dean for Academic Affairs; professor at St. Louis University School of Law

Have a question or comment for our Legal Roundtable panelists? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Legal roundtable

Related Content

St. Louis County Police Board Chairman Quits As Scrutiny Of Department Grows

By 12 hours ago
Police Chief Jon Belmar (left) and Ron Corvington (right) in 2014
File Photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

The head of the St. Louis County board that oversees the police department quit suddenly Monday, a day after County Executive Sam Page said publicly he was seeking to replace members of the panel

The board’s chairman, former FBI agent Roland Corvington, resigned without explanation in a text message to Page on Monday.

St. Louis County Officials Want Change In Police Leadership; Belmar On The Hot Seat

By & Oct 27, 2019
St. Louis County Police Department Chief John Belmar gives update on case involving to shot police officers
File photo | Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and several county council members want an immediate change in police administration following a nearly $20 million verdict against the county in a discrimination lawsuit by a gay officer.

And one council member called on Police Chief Jon Belmar to resign.

Page released a statement Sunday that called for the appointment of new members to the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners. The commission is a civilian oversight board that reviews police department policies and appoints the St. Louis County police chief.