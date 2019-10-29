Wednesday: Legal experts discuss police discrimination suit, beer battle, more

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A jury last week awarded St. Louis County police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber nearly $20 million in a discrimination lawsuit. Among other things, the jury agreed that Wildhaber was passed over for promotions because he was gay.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will be joined by a panel of legal experts to discuss the discrimination lawsuit as well as other topics including an ongoing beer battle between AB InBev and MillerCoors, an ACLU lawsuit against a Texas County judge and more.

Joining the discussion will be:

Bill Freivogel, J.D., professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor and dean for Career Services at Washington University

Marcia McCormick, J.D., associate dean for Academic Affairs; professor at St. Louis University School of Law

Have a question or comment for our Legal Roundtable panelists? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.