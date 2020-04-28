Wednesday: Legal Roundtable Discusses State Lawsuits, Public Records And Worker Safety

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Missouri filed a lawsuit against China on April 21, alleging that the country did little to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

On that same day, a judge ruled in favor of a genealogy group looking to obtain public records. And, two days later, on April 23, advocates and workers from Missouri meat processing plant Smithfield Foods filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri for unsafe work conditions following the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk about these cases and more with attorneys Mark Smith, Bill Freivogel and Catherine Hanaway.

