Wednesday: Legal Roundtable Tackles Coronavirus Implications

How has the coronavirus upended the legal profession? What happens when your right to a speedy trial clashes with the government’s cancellation of jury trials? Can an employer require workers deemed non-essential to show up, or face termination?

Joining the discussion will be:

Mark Smith, an associate vice chancellor and dean for Career Services at Washington University

Mary Anne Sedey, an attorney at St. Louis-based Sedey Harper Westhoff P.C. who specializes in employment issues

Nicole Gorovsky, a local attorney in practice at Gorovsky Law, LLC

