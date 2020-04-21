Wednesday: Medical Ethics Lessons Learned From The Holocaust

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are several ways you can listen live.

On April 22, 1943, Dr. Raul Artal Mittelmark was born in a Nazi concentration camp in Transnistria.

After the camp was liberated, his parents returned to their hometown Czernowitz in Bukovina, which was under Communist rule. After several attempts to flee Communist Russia, the family was able to move to Romania, then the U.S., and eventually, Israel. It was in Israel where Artal met his wife, and eventually moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where Artal ended up serving 17 years as Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health at St. Louis University.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, 77 years after his birth, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Artal about how his upbringing influenced his career in medicine as well as the medical ethics lessons we can still learn from the Holocaust.

