Wednesday: New Book Highlights The Lesser-Known Accomplishments Of Michelangelo In His 80s

Most people are knowledgeable about the early accomplishments of Michelangelo, like his work on the Sistine Chapel ceiling in his 30s. But the artist and architect worked well into his 80s, at a time when the average life expectancy was about 40 to 45 years. In fact, he was still carving sculptures four days before he died.

The latter part of Michelangelo’s career is the focus of a new book by Washington University art history professor, William Wallace. It’s titled “Michelangelo, God's Architect: The Story of His Final Years and Greatest Masterpiece.”

