Wednesday: The Past, Present And Future Of St. Louis' Major Fires, Historic Buildings

The flames that engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday have people around the world thinking about the importance of cultural preservation and fire safety as well as the fragility of cherished landmarks.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jeremy D. Goodwin will explore how those topics have informed local efforts associated with protecting historic buildings and St. Louis’ cultural heritage.

Joining the discussion will be Gregg Favre, who teaches disaster preparedness and emergency management at Saint Louis University. He’s also a former St. Louis Fire Department commander and former deputy director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Also participating will be Christopher Gordon, director of library and collections for the Missouri Historical Society, and David Lott, a project architect with Trivers.

Gordon is the author of “Fire, Pestilence, And Death: St. Louis, 1849.” The book describes the huge St. Louis fire that destroyed dozens of boats and well over 400 buildings 170 years ago.

Lott is vice president of the Landmarks Association of St. Louis board of directors.

