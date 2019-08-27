Wednesday: Performer Maxi Glamour Does St. Louis Proud On Season 3 Of 'Boulet Brothers' Dragula'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As a St. Louis-based designer, burlesque performer, artist and more, Maxi Glamour’s personal and professional brand is a multifaceted one. But one particular title does stand out, and that’s Glamour’s drag performer identity as the “Demon Queen of Polka and Baklava.”

That persona comes to life in a new way in the new season of the “Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” reality TV series, which features Glamour. The first episode premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, and on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Glamour about their experience on “Dragula” as well as other topics.

Glamour, who identifies as queer and non-binary, is believed to be the first drag performer from St. Louis to appear on a major televised drag competition.

