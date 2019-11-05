 Wednesday: Pianos For People's New Director To Carry On Founder's Mission | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: Pianos For People's New Director To Carry On Founder's Mission

Last month, Tom Townsend died at 60, just two weeks after being diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer. It was a devastating blow. Just one year before, Townsend had survived being shot in an attempted carjacking. And he was a much-loved figure in St. Louis.

One big reason for that was the organization he founded: Pianos for People. A retired advertising executive, Townsend had devoted what would prove the final seven years of his life to helping underprivileged students access both free pianos and free lessons in playing them.

But Pianos for People continues its work. And on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll meet its new director. Matt Brinkmann replaces departing executive director Sheena Duncan, who led the organization for five years. 

Brinkmann is a lifelong St. Louisan and a founding member of another local music institution: The Funky Butt Brass Band. He’ll discuss his vision for Pianos for People and carrying on in the wake of Townsend’s death and Duncan’s departure.

