Wednesday: Proposed Expansion, Improvements To America's Center Complex In Downtown St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss a $175 million plan that would upgrade the America’s Center Convention Complex in downtown St. Louis.

The proposal has thus far received the approval of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. It is also scheduled for consideration during the Tuesday evening meeting of the St. Louis County Council.

Joining Marsh for the on-air conversation will be Kitty Ratcliffe, president of the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Convention, which is also known as Explore St. Louis.

Have a question or comment about the proposal to expand and improve St. Louis’ convention center? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.