Wednesday: Readers Meet A Celebrity, Activist, Mother, Spy In 'Josephine Baker's Last Dance'

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Wednesday.

Before she became a celebrity, a war hero and civil rights activist, Josephine Baker was a girl growing up in early 20th-century St. Louis. Historical fiction writer Sherry Jones has a new book out inspired by Baker’s remarkable life and is headed to her late heroine’s hometown this week to discuss it at Left Bank Books.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Jones will talk about the book, “Josephine Baker’s Last Dance,” and the woman behind it, with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin.

Related Event

What: Discussion and Book Signing with Sherry Jones

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Where: Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108)

