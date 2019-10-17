 Wednesday: Restaurateur Katie Collier Shares Her Journey To Sobriety | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: Restaurateur Katie Collier Shares Her Journey To Sobriety

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are some ways to listen live.

Chef and restaurant owner Katie Collier is getting ready to celebrate nine years of sobriety. After struggling with alcoholism and going through multiple treatment centers, she opened up Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. The business is now in its sixth year of operation.

Collier credits her success to the grit and perseverance that it took to get sober. And now, she uses her experience to help others who are struggling with addiction.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Collier about her journey.

Have you struggled with staying sober, particularly in the restaurant industry? What has helped you, or your loved one, overcome addiction? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

