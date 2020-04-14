 Wednesday: St. Louis Author Vivian Gibson Discusses 'The Last Children of Mill Creek' | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: St. Louis Author Vivian Gibson Discusses 'The Last Children of Mill Creek'

Vivian Gibson has published her first book at age 71.
In 1959, the city of St. Louis demolished more than 5,500 housing units in the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood, which stretched from St. Louis University to Union Station. It was the city’s largest urban renewal project — or, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch called it at the time, “slum clearance.”

But for Vivian Gibson and her seven siblings, Mill Creek wasn’t a slum. It was home. Gibson’s new memoir, “The Last Children of Mill Creek,” explores growing up in the bustling African American district, where indoor plumbing wasn’t a given, but close connections thrived. The eight siblings and their two parents shared 800 square feet of space, living in Mill Creek until just one year before it was razed.   

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Gibson will discuss her book and her remarkable journey to becoming a published author. She joined a creative writing workshop for seniors soon after her retirement at age 66 — and was encouraged to write a memoir by Belt Publishing after three of her shorter pieces were published in its book “The St. Louis Anthology.”

