Wednesday: St. Louis Author Vivian Gibson Discusses 'The Last Children of Mill Creek'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 1959, the city of St. Louis demolished more than 5,500 housing units in the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood, which stretched from St. Louis University to Union Station. It was the city’s largest urban renewal project — or, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch called it at the time, “slum clearance.”

But for Vivian Gibson and her seven siblings, Mill Creek wasn’t a slum. It was home. Gibson’s new memoir, “The Last Children of Mill Creek,” explores growing up in the bustling African American district, where indoor plumbing wasn’t a given, but close connections thrived. The eight siblings and their two parents shared 800 square feet of space, living in Mill Creek until just one year before it was razed.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Gibson will discuss her book and her remarkable journey to becoming a published author. She joined a creative writing workshop for seniors soon after her retirement at age 66 — and was encouraged to write a memoir by Belt Publishing after three of her shorter pieces were published in its book “The St. Louis Anthology.”

Have a question or comment about growing up in Mill Creek Valley? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.