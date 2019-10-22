Wednesday: St. Louis BWorks Celebrates 3 Decades Of Helping Youth Gain Skills And Confidence

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Three decades ago, St. Louis Bicycle Works launched in St. Louis with the goal of teaching bicycle safety and maintenance to children in the area.

Through a “learn and earn” method, the organization — now known as BWorks — helps hundreds of kids each year, having expanded to include instruction in creative writing and computers as well. The organization was recently awarded a Quality of Life award from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with BWorks Board President Wayne Brinkman and volunteer Earn-A-Bike instructor Annie Yarbrough about the organization’s work ahead of their 30-year celebration on Saturday.

Related Event

What: Celebrating 30 Years!

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019

Where: St. Louis BWorks (2414 Menard St., St. Louis 63104)

Have a question or comment about this topic? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

Producer’s note: One of our producers is a volunteer with BWorks, but they were not involved in the production of this segment.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.