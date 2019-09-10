 Wednesday: St. Louis Officials Discuss Airport Privatization Efforts | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: St. Louis Officials Discuss Airport Privatization Efforts

By 1 hour ago

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For two and a half years, the city of St. Louis has been exploring the idea of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport. An army of consultants has been toiling — largely behind closed doors — to put together a request for qualifications. They hope to attract a private company willing to pay billions upfront in hopes of profiting off future airport operations. While other cities have flirted with the idea, the lease of a major U.S. airport is unprecedented.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, two high-ranking city officials in St. Louis’ airport working group will join us to discuss the state of the privatization conversation. Joining us in studio will be Paul Payne, the city budget director and chairman of the airport working group. We’ll also be joined by Deputy Mayor for Development Linda Martinez.

Have a question or comment for our guests about airport privatization? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
airport privatization
St. Louis Lambert International Airport
Paul Payne
Linda Martinez
FLY 314

Related Content

What's The Deal With Airport Privatization In St. Louis?

By Aug 22, 2019
St. Louis Lambert International Airport. August 2018
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Producer's note: In this program, a caller who identified themself as Dominique may have been an airport privatization spokesman who shared their comment under a fake name. St. Louis Public Radio reporter Corinne Ruff looked into the validity of this call, and her reporting on the story can be found here.

For more than a year, city officials and an army of consultants have been exploring the possibility of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private entity. 

Conversations about leasing the city’s largest public asset began during former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay’s time in office. But the official exploration process started in June 2018, when the city hired a consultant group called FLY314, a subsidiary of Grow Missouri Inc. The political action committee is funding the effort thus far. 

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske explored where things stand and what happens next with St. Louis Public Radio reporter Corinne Ruff. 

Airport Privatization Spokesman 'Very Likely' Called St. Louis On The Air Using A Fake Name

By Sep 5, 2019
Taken at Bishop Du Bourg High School on 06/27/19
File photo | Corinne Ruff | St. Louis Public Radio

Late last month, a person who identified himself as Dominique called St. Louis on the Air to weigh in on a discussion about airport privatization.

“I think that right now it might be premature one way or the other to try to draw some conclusions simply because it’s a process that’s not been concluded,” Dominique said on the air. “There is no decision at this point.”

Even as Dominique spoke, questions arose about whether the caller was really Douglass Petty, the communications manager for the St. Louis airport advisory working group. While St. Louis Public Radio so far has been unable to obtain its call log from AT&T, the radio station did have a forensic audio analysis performed that shows Dominique was “very likely” Petty.

'We Don't Know Their Plans': Airport Workers Fear Privatization Puts Jobs At Risk

By Jul 5, 2019
Taken at SEIU Local 1 union on 06/25
Corinne Ruff | St. Louis Public Radio

Keyahnna Jackson has a lot of questions about the potential lease of St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private company.

“Will I still have a job? Are they bringing new people in? Would our rate of pay change? What’s going to be the difference?” she asked. 

St. Louis Alderwoman Wants Public To Vote On Airport Privatization

By May 3, 2019
St. Louis Lambert International Airport. August 2018
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Alderwoman Cara Spencer is trying again to force a public vote on the privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Spencer, D-20th Ward, on Friday introduced Board Bill 19, which largely resembles one she co-sponsored that stalled in the transportation committee last session. Then-chair of the committee Marlene Davis, D-19th Ward, at the time said it was too early to consider the bill and added that she feared a vote would discourage bidders.