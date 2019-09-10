Wednesday: St. Louis Officials Discuss Airport Privatization Efforts

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For two and a half years, the city of St. Louis has been exploring the idea of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport. An army of consultants has been toiling — largely behind closed doors — to put together a request for qualifications. They hope to attract a private company willing to pay billions upfront in hopes of profiting off future airport operations. While other cities have flirted with the idea, the lease of a major U.S. airport is unprecedented.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, two high-ranking city officials in St. Louis’ airport working group will join us to discuss the state of the privatization conversation. Joining us in studio will be Paul Payne, the city budget director and chairman of the airport working group. We’ll also be joined by Deputy Mayor for Development Linda Martinez.

