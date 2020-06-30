 Wednesday: St. Louis Restaurateurs Navigate Delivery Service Fees, Reopening Guidelines | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: St. Louis Restaurateurs Navigate Delivery Service Fees, Reopening Guidelines

By 1 hour ago

Melanie Meyer and Chris Ward outside the Silver Ballroom. April 25, 2020
Credit Nate Burrell Photography

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The pandemic has led to an increased demand for food delivery services, like DoorDash and Postmates. In March, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced they would expand their delivery services by partnering with Uber Eats. But for local eateries, the price of working with a third party delivery service can be steep.

Wednesday on St. Louis on the Air, local restaurateurs, Melanie Meyer of Party Bear Pizza and Tiny Chef and Kurt Bellon of Chao Baan, will talk about their experience working with third party delivery services. They’ll also discuss how they are approaching the re-opening of their facilities.

Have you been to a restaurant for dine-in services lately? What was the experience like? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Bars and Restaurants
Delivery services
Food
Food Entrepreneurship
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

#314Together Brings St. Louis Businesses And Customers Together Again

By Mar 27, 2020
Joan Fisher & Jordan Bauer

Since bars and restaurants are temporarily banned from providing dine-in service across the St. Louis region, many businesses are scrambling to adjust to a rapidly changing environment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, Christina Weaver and Megan Rohall of the Women’s Creative, an entrepreneurial collective, and Jordan Bauer of the Instagram account STLouisGram and the St. Louis guide and coupon book Experience Booklet joined forces to create a Facebook group called #314Together to bring local business and customers together again. 

More Businesses In Illinois Reopen As The State Eases Coronavirus Restrictions

By Jun 26, 2020
Dale Strom cleans a pair of bowling shoes at Bel-Air Bowl on June 26. The bowling alley reopened for the first time on Friday since the coronavirus closed businesses across the region. 06 26 2020
Eric Schmid | St Louis Public Radio

More businesses and public places in Illinois opened Friday as the state moved into its next phase of reopening since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Under phase four, movie theatres, zoos, museums, bowling alleys and some other establishments were able to open their doors to patrons for the first time since March. Restaurants and bars could also start offering indoor dining, too.