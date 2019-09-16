Wednesday: St. Louis Woman’s GoFundMe To Feed Kids Raises About 38 Times Original Goal

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are the ways that you can listen live.

For five years, Champale Anderson has been distributing free snack bags to the kids in her neighborhood who would otherwise go hungry.

“Sometimes that snack is the only thing the kids have that evening,” she says. “They get a bag at 3 p.m., and they’re back by 7 p.m. for more.”

Anderson had been supplying the snacks out of pocket for awhile, and decided recently to start a GoFundMe campaign. She started the campaign with a goal of raising $1,500, and as of September 16, has raised $56,662. The amount raised continues to climb each day.

Wednesday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with Anderson about her hopes for the campaign, which she is calling Champ’s Teardrops.

Have you seen the effects of food insecurity in your community or in your classroom? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.