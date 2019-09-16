Wednesday: Talking With Illustrator And St. Lousian Mary Engelbreit Ahead Of Bookfest

Before she became a household name for her internationally acclaimed illustration work, Mary Engelbreit was a typical young adult finding a way to make a living in St. Louis. In her late teens and early 20s, she worked at a local art store and an ad agency — and then landed a job as an editorial artist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“But I had a hard time taking orders from art directors who — I thought — liked to make changes just because they could,” Engelbreit has written, looking back on her journey. “When I learned my male peers with the same experience were being paid more than me, I objected and was fired. Believe it or not, I was ecstatic — because losing my job meant I could sleep in — allowing me to work on my drawings late into the night!”

That devotion to her craft would eventually lead Engelbreit to develop the wildly popular company bearing her name. Throughout her career, her lifelong love for drawing has remained central, and she continues to call St. Louis home.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, she’ll join host Sarah Fenske to discuss her work and preview her appearance this Saturday at Left Bank Books’ third annual Bookfest.

Related Events

What: Mary Engelbreit and Kris Kleindienst in Conversation

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, during Bookfest

Where: McPherson Tent (near Euclid and McPherson avenues)

What: Bookfest St. Louis

When: All day Saturday, September 21, 2019

Where: Euclid and McPherson avenues and surrounding Central West End area

Have a question or comment for Mary Engelbreit? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.