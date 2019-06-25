Wednesday: Talking Women's World Cup With Local Soccer Coaches, Former US Team Member

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The United States will advance to the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup after a 2-1 victory Monday against Spain. Now they’re set to play the host nation of France this Friday, during a game set to be the most-expensive-to-attend Women’s World Cup game ever.

In anticipation of the game, St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann will delve into the Women’s World Cup and the state of women’s soccer in St. Louis on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Joining the discussion will be Lori Chalupny-Lawson, former U.S. Women’s National Team member, current Maryville University head coach and assistant club director of the newly formed all-girls soccer club Fire & Ice Soccer Academy. Also joining the conversation will be Olivia Silverman, assistant coach of the St. Louis Lions.

