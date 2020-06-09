 Wednesday: Tory Sanders' Death In Missouri Gets New Push From Lawmakers, NAACP | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: Tory Sanders' Death In Missouri Gets New Push From Lawmakers, NAACP

Tory Sanders, with three of his children, was killed in Mississippi County, Missouri, in 2017.
Credit Via Justice for Tory Sanders Facebook page

Three years ago, a Tennessee man made a wrong turn and ended up lost in rural Missouri. The man, Tory Sanders, sought help from local law enforcement — only to end up dead in a Mississippi County jail cell eight hours later. 

Sanders, who was black, had been tased repeatedly. Pepper spray had been blasted into his cell. In an altercation just before his death, a barrage of officers rushed into his cell and tackled him in what became a dogpile. Two top jail officials reportedly pressed down on his neck for more than three minutes even as a colleague urged them repeatedly to ease up, according to a lawsuit later filed by Sanders’ family. They didn’t listen until after Sanders passed out.   

Then-Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley declined to prosecute anyone for those actions. He cited “excited delirium” in the 28-year-old’s death. But the Missouri NAACP and the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus are now urging Hawley’s successor, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, to reopen the case. They hope to use the attention around the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis to bring new attention to a death that’s long troubled them.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr. will join us to discuss the disturbing details of Sanders’ final hours and what he hopes will come from this new push for attention. 

The conversation will also include pre-recorded remarks from journalist Doyle Murphy. As a staff writer at the Riverfront Times, Murphy wrote the definitive story about Sanders’ tragic sojourn to Missouri. He’ll discuss why the case never sat right with him, and why he believes the national media never picked up the story.

