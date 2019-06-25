Wednesday: What's Ahead For 40th Anniversary Of St. Louis Pridefest

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Earlier this month, Pride St. Louis announced that they would no longer allow uniformed police officers to march in this year’s parade. Following much contention, the board announced a reversal of that decision via a joint press conference with Mayor Lyda Krewsom.

This development follows the historic selection of Metro Trans Umbrella group as the parade’s grand marshal - a break from tradition, as it places a community rather than an individual into that role. The group has publicly disagreed with Pride St. Louis' reversal.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann will discuss the contention surrounding police presence at the festival, and the broader status of the transgender community in St. Louis.

Joining the discussion will be Jordan Braxton, the director of diversity and inclusion for Pride St. Louis, and Sayer Johnson, the executive director of the Metro Trans Umbrella Group.

