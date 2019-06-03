Weekend Floods Spur Levee Breach in Winfield, Sandbagging In Other Mississippi River Towns

Floods continue to plague towns located near rivers in Missouri and Illinois. Some rivers crested this weekend in the St. Louis region, causing levee breaches, forcing evacuations and approaching the record flood levels set during the Great Flood of ’93.

A levee along the Missouri banks of the Mississippi River breached Sunday in Lincoln County near Winfield, about an hour northwest of St. Louis.

Lincoln County director for emergency management Jim Sharp said the county was prepared for the Pin Oak levee to breach, and most people evacuated between Saturday and Monday. Sharp estimated that about 50 homes flooded because of the levee failure.

The river is expected to crest in Winfield sometime Monday at 38.5 feet, 12 feet above flood stage. That’s within one foot of the highest levels recorded at Winfield by the National Weather Service since it began documenting floods in the 1700s.

The county’s emergency management team is watching Mississippi River tributaries for signs of additional flooding. The town's primary levee broke in early May.

“Unless you have legitimate business around the flood zone, please stay away” so emergency responders can do their jobs efficiently, Sharp said.

Preparations continue

Levees near Quincy in Adams County, Illinois, are holding, so far. But Adams County Emergency Management Agency requested volunteers to help fill and deliver sandbags over the weekend, when the river crested.

Quincy mayor Kyle Moore said about 1,200 volunteers filled more than 200,000 sandbags over the weekend.

Flooding has subsided, but Quincy officials say they are still preparing in case waters rise again.

County emergency management agency meteorologist Brent Clair said that volunteers can help stockpile sandbags in case conditions worsen. Sandbags will be used to maintain levees near both the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.

“We’re at critical levels with the levees. It’s not like we can relax and take a break. Water’s still very, very high up on the levee structures,” Clair said.

Overall though, Clair said that his agency is “not overly scared and nervous” about flood conditions in the coming week.

Follow Kae on Twitter: @kmaepetrin

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org