What's Ahead For Missouri As Medical Marijuana Applications Open Up For Patients, Providers

Dr. Mimi Vo (at left) and Rolla City Councilman Daniel Jones talked about the benefits of medical marijuana and what the application process like for medical marijuana ID cards on Tuesday's "St. Louis on the Air."
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio | Courtesy of Daniel Jones

June 4 marked the first day Missouri posted application forms for patients who want medical marijuana ID cards, which is unprecedented in the state’s history. The application forms are also for would-be marijuana businesses — dispensaries, growers and others. Patients may file the applications beginning July 4, and businesses Aug. 3.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl discussed what the legalization of medical marijuana means for Missouri and the process of how physicians prescribe it as dispensaries start opening up.

Joining the discussion were Rolla City Councilman Daniel Jones, who uses marijuana to treat PTSD, and Dr. Mimi Vo, a local physician who is part of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association.

Listen to the full discusssion: 

