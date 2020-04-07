Watch Live: White House Task Force Holds Briefing After Day Of Staffing Turmoil

Updated at 6:45 p.m. ET

President Trump acknowledged that he just learned recently about a warning earlier this year from a top adviser about the risks of the coronavirus — but he defended his actions on Tuesday at a news conference.

"I couldn't have done it any better," Trump said about his and the administration's handling of the pandemic.

The president's explanation followed a report about a memo filed by his economic adviser, Peter Navarro, which warned about the risks to the United States of the outbreak then mostly afflicting China, where it originated.

Trump said he never saw that warning at the time it was submitted but he conceded it might have been possible that it reached people on his staff. The president downplayed the risks from the coronavirus earlier this year before changing his tune as it then began to ravage the United States.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he wanted to be positive — "I'm a cheerleader for this country. I don't want to create havoc and shock and everything else" — but also that his actions in response to the pandemic came as quickly as practical.

Trump also defended his decisions to shut down travel from China and elsewhere; the president also maintained that his response in the latest phase of the pandemic has been stellar.

He read off another list of statistics about the availability of ventilators and the number of tests Trump said have been performed across the country.

The White House convened its daily briefing at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Watch Tuesday's briefing live.

Trump endorses $250 billion more for paychecks

The president said he'll ask Congress to authorize another $250 billion for employment paycheck relief; lawmakers are expected to agree.

That could bring the amount designated to help employers and workers to around $600 billion.

Trump spoke on Tuesday with the CEOs of a number of major banks, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup and more, and he said they were supportive of a paycheck protection program and other financial relief he called "an incredible success."

Social distancing recommendations endure.

With more than 383,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United more than, and over 12,000 deaths, Trump is continuing to ask Americans to maintain social distancing through the end of the month to help control the spread of the pandemic.

The briefing followed a day of staffing shakeups on the White House communications team, including a move back to the East Wing for Stephanie Grisham, who had been press secretary and communications director.

Trump has also demoted Glenn Fine, the head of the panel of federal watchdogs overseeing the administration's management of the $2 trillion economic relief package. Fine will return to his position as the principal deputy inspector general at the Department of Defense.

Trump replaced Fine with Sean W. O'Donnell, the inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Trump didn't address the Fine ouster in detail on Tuesday except to say that he felt suspicious about inspectors general that had been held over from President Barack Obama's administration.

Inspectors general are appointed and often Senate-confirmed for terms that can last through elections; they also oversee offices that include career employees charged with keeping a distance from their agencies to provide oversight about their functions or spending.

Democrats blasted Trump's demotion of Fine, which was the latest battle in a longer war over how the trillions of dollars in pandemic relief are being used.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D.-N.Y., who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, called Trump's move a "blatant attempt to degrade the independence of Inspectors General who serve as checks against waste, fraud, and abuse."

Trump: Navy secretary's resignation 'unselfish'

Also Tuesday, Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned after deriding, and then firing, a ship commander who complained that thousands of crew members remained on board after cases of coronavirus were confirmed onboard.

Trump said on Tuesday he hadn't asked for Modly to step down but he called that a "very unselfish thing to do" because the president said he thought it now means the Navy can begin to move forward.

Army Undersecretary James McPherson, who has been in his role since just late last month, has been designated to serve as the replacement acting Navy secretary.

Ambassador Kenneth Braithwaite, the U.S. envoy to Norway, was nominated last month to serve as the permanent secretary of the Navy. But he has not yet had a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee and with the operations of Washington badly jangled by the pandemic, it isn't clear when the Senate might convene again to consider his nomination.

Maintaining mitigation

During Monday's coronavirus task force briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx said Americans can help bring down earlier projections that suggested the crisis could bring a death toll between 100,000 and 200,000.

"If we work as hard as we can over the next several weeks, we will see potential to go under the numbers that were predicted by the models," Birx said.

Birx explained for efforts to be successful, the public needs to comply with social distancing measures, including staying at home, avoiding large groups and being diligent with hand washing.

"We're doing this strictly by behavior change. It's very hard to change the trajectory of viruses on just behavior change. We have had difficulty in our past doing that," Birx said.

On a return to normal

Dr. Fauci cautioned Americans that a true return to normalcy is a ways away.

"If 'back to normal' means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don't think that's going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population," Fauci said.

A vaccine for the novel coronvirus is likely more than a year away.

But Fauci stressed that doesn't mean the strict social distancing measures will be in place until then.

"When we say getting back to normal, we mean something very different from what we're going through right now, because right now we are in a very intense mitigation," he said. "When we get back to normal, we will go back gradually to the point where we can function as a society."

Dr. Fauci also noted in Monday's briefing that New York Gov. Cuomo had reported a leveling off in the number of hospitalizations and intubations.

"That doesn't mean we don't have a lot of work to do," Fauci said. "That tells me ... we got there through mitigation. We cut off the stream of people who ultimately required hospitalization, required intubation, required all of the kinds of extreme methods."

He also pointed to Washington and California as states that are also showing the positive results of strict mitigation measures.

Fauci echoed a call he's made many times about social distancing: "Keep it up. Because this is going to get us out of it. This is our best and only great public health tool."

