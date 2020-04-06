 Watch Live: White House Task Force Warns Of Deadly Week Ahead | St. Louis Public Radio

Watch Live: White House Task Force Warns Of Deadly Week Ahead

By & 16 minutes ago
  • Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the coronavirus task force, speaks after a meeting at the White House on April 5, 2020.
    Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the coronavirus task force, speaks after a meeting at the White House on April 5, 2020.
    ERIC BARADAT / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on April 6, 2020 3:56 pm

With over 347,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States and more than 10,000 deaths, the Trump administration is bracing the public for a dire week ahead.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on Fox News Sunday the week will be "the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives."

"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized. It's going to be happening all over the country," Adams said.

The White House scheduled a briefing to provide an update on its response at 5:00 p.m. ET Monday. Watch the briefing live.

In a last-minute press conference with the coronavirus task force on Sunday evening, President Trump tried to offer a message of hope.

"We're starting to see light at the end of the tunnel," Trump said. "And hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, we'll be very proud of the job we all did. We can never be happy when so many people are dying, but we're going to be very proud of the job we did to keep the death down to an absolute minimum — the least it could have happened with this terrible, terrible virus."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top immunologist and member of the task force, acknowledged the administration's messaging may seem contradictory — to both warn Americans about the grim week ahead while also offering optimism — but said it isn't.

"If we start seeing now a flattening or stabilization of cases, what you're hearing about potential light at the end of the tunnel doesn't take away from the fact that tomorrow or the next day is going to look really bad," Fauci explained. "So we've got to make sure we realize we're always talking about a two-and-a-half-week lag."

Loading...

Meanwhile, Trump continued to lay blame on governors, saying Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker is "always complaining."

The president went on to describe the measures taken to aid Illinois, including the construction of a hospital in a convention center in Chicago.

"And we're helping to staff it and probably will end up staffing it because he's not able to do what you're supposed to be able to do as a governor. He has not performed well," Trump said.

Trump continues to push unproven remedy

President Trump also said the country has stockpiled 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine, a drug he frequently mentions as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

"I've seen things that I like," Trump said during Sunday's briefing. "What do I know? I'm not a doctor. I'm not a doctor, but I have common sense."

In response to a question from CNN's Jeremy Diamond about why Trump doesn't let science speak for itself in determining whether hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment, Trump claimed he hasn't been promoting the drug (even though he has) and called CNN "fake news."

Trump later stepped in to prevent a reporter from asking Dr. Fauci to comment on the drug.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
White House coronavirus briefing

Related Content

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 50 minutes ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

3:20 p.m. Monday, April 6

More financial aid is coming to the St. Louis region.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has committed $13.6 million to support Missouri’s attempt to manage the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are fortunate to have the support of the federal government during this challenging time for our state,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “The rapid response from HUD will greatly aid us in our efforts to provide assistance to Missourians while we fight this pandemic together.”

Here’s Where You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus In The St. Louis Area

By 14 hours ago
Nurses greet a patient in their car to be tested for the COVID-19 at the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday morning. Missouri has four known cases of the new coronavirus virus as of Friday evening. 3/14/20
Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Updated at 2 p.m. April 6, with more testing locations

Missouri and Illinois health care providers are ramping up testing capacity in response to COVID-19 projections that the death toll would peak in mid-April.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts the state will be able to test 10,000 people a day by then. The Missouri Health Department said it has the capacity for 2,000 tests a day, not including the capacity of private labs in the state.

To be eligible for a test, you first must be screened by the testing site by phone or online. You cannot bypass the screening, even if a doctor has recommended that you get testing. It is mandatory. 

Coronavirus In St. Louis: You Ask, We Answer

By St. Louis Public Radio staff Mar 30, 2020
The new coronavirus has been detected in dozens of countries, including the United States. It gets its name from its protruding spikes, which resemble a crown.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

The coronavirus has disrupted many aspects of everyday life. Businesses are closed, schools are empty and sporting events are postponed as the region feels the impact of the pandemic. All of the changes lead to understandable confusion among residents in Missouri and Illinois.

We have been asking what you want to know about COVID-19, and you responded with excellent questions. We’re reporting out the answers and adding them as we go to three main Q&A guides: