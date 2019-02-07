 Will Sports Betting Be Missouri's Answer To Shrinking Revenue? | St. Louis Public Radio

Will Sports Betting Be Missouri's Answer To Shrinking Revenue?

By Brian Ellison 20 minutes ago
  • A bill in the Missouri Legislature would make it legal to place sports bets on professional sports, like Major League Baseball.
Originally published on February 7, 2019 12:06 pm

Missouri's budget director announced this week that revenues are down 7 percent compared to last year. While that may change as more people file their taxes, lawmakers are looking for new ways to bring in money while faced with tax cuts they instituted on top of growing expenses for health care, infrastructure and education. 

Sen. Denny Hoskins, a Republican from Warrensburg, thinks one option is sports betting. Missouri is one of more than two dozen states considering legalizing sports betting, in addition to the 10 states where some form of it is already legal.

Statehouse Blend Missouri host Brian Ellison spoke with Hoskins about the issue, as well as transparency in government, cracking down on fake service animals, and losing his running buddy.

