This Year’s Filmmakers Showcase Features 113 Films With St. Louis Ties

By 2 minutes ago
    A documentary short by Joshua Kelley, 14, is among those in the spotlight at this year's Filmmakers Showcase.
    Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Chris Clark is artistic director for Cinema St. Louis.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

A total of 113 films will be in the spotlight during the 19th Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, which gets underway Friday and continues through July 21. Ranging from narrative and experimental shorts to feature-length documentaries, this year’s lineup also includes a documentary short directed by 14-year-old Joshua Kelley.

Kelley, whose film “A Look Ahead: Our Energy Future in 20 Years” considers the future environmental state of St. Louis and the country as a whole, joined Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air for a conversation with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl. 

Also participating in the discussion was Chris Clark, who is the artistic director of the nonprofit Cinema St. Louis. The organization presents the annual festival, which serves as the region’s primary venue for films made by local artists.

Listen to the discussion:

Related Event
What: 19th Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase
When: Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 20, 2019
Where: Brown Hall at Washington University (1 Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130)

